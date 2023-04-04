Knightscope Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Robot Roadshow Heads to NYC – Knightsco… – Press Release

CEO Holds Town Hall Marathon Connecting with Supporters, Investors and Analysts

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP, a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, is proudly celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its founding today. The Company is recommitting to its mission of making the United States the safest country in the world by helping to protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Knightscope Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Robot Roadshow Heads to NYC (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have so much to be proud of as we recognize this important milestone, one earned through a decade of experience and perseverance in developing new cutting-edge technologies,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “As Knightscope enters its second decade, the Company acknowledges that we can only find success by ensuring the success of our teammates and, clients, as we work together to reduce crime, allowing everyone to live safer lives.”

ROBOT ROADSHOW LANDS IN MANHATTAN

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow is headed to the Big Apple! Knightscope’s space-age, climate controlled ‘Pod’ will be on display near Times Square on Broadway, between W 41st and W 42nd Streets, New York, NY 10036, from 11-13 April to allow security and public safety leaders to view its technologies in action and in person. The Robot Roadshow will be open to the public during the hours of 10am – 4pm ET. Those looking for innovative security solutions or improved emergency communications for locations in the U.S. are encouraged to book their slot for New York City or any other Roadshow Landings by clicking here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, Knightscope is holding 10 Town Halls during the first 10 days of April 2023. Similar to numerous prior Town Halls hosted by the Company…