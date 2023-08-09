Knightscope K5 Now Patrolling in Windy City Urban Development – Knightscope (NAS… – Press Release

API Access Announced for KSOC Security Robot User Interface

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new deployment with a property management group in Chicago. A K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) is now patrolling the parking lot of a mixed-use facility with both retail and professional clients as tenants. This is the Company’s second deployment in the City of Chicago in an area where crime, trespassing, vehicle break-ins, and catalytic converter thefts are at epidemic levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809815690/en/

Knightscope K5 Now Patrolling in Windy City Urban Development (Photo: Business Wire)

ASRs augment existing security operations to provide a safer environment for local residents, employees and visitors, helping Knightscope to fulfill its mission to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

The Knightscope team recently posted a blog outlining its 4-step recommendation for securing these high value properties and has documented client-reported-successes in similar developments, which are available for review on its Crime page here.

Knightscope Releases New API Access

The Company also announced today that it is releasing new API access specifications that help clients collaborate and more easily integrate Knightscope’s advanced technology solutions with existing incident management systems. In order for security teams to work efficiently, it’s critical that these tools integrate seamlessly within organizational workflows. End user organizations will now be able to more easily utilize disparate and previously siloed solutions, enabling them to elevate their threat detection, response, and investigative capabilities.

Learn More

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications…