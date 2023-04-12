Koios Provides Corporate Update – Koios Beverage (OTC:FITSF) – Press Release

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koios Beverage Corp. FIT FITSF (the “Company” or “Koios”) announces that it intends to re-price 13,900,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) issued pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement on April 22, 2022 and pursuant to a Private Placement on October 3, 2022. The Company also intends to extend an aggregate of 11,900,000 of those Warrants that were closed on April 22, 2022, with Warrant expiration dates of April 22, 2023 (the “Warrant Amendments”).

The following Warrants are proposed to be extended and repriced:

Issue Date Issuance Number of Warrants Extended New Expiry Date Number of Warrants Re-priced Original Exercise Price Amended Exercise Price April 22, 2022 Issued as part of Share Purchase Agreement at $0.10 11,900,000 April 22, 2024 11,900,000 $0.175 $0.05 October 3, 2022 Issued as part of Private Placement at $0.05 2,000,000 No change

(October 3, 2027) 2,000,000 $0.075 $0.05

Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, for any 10 consecutive trading days (the “Premium Trading Days”) during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the common shares (“Common Shares”) exceeds the acceleration price of $0.0625, the exercise date will be accelerated to thirty (30) calendar days (the “Acceleration Clause”). The activation of the Acceleration Clause will be announced by press release and the 30-day period will commence 7 days after the last Premium Trading Day. All other terms of the warrants remain unchanged.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

