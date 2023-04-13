Kolkata, India’s first underwater metro route completes maiden run

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get the latest news in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





CNN

—



Flowers, a coconut and a round of cheers were part of the celebrations following the inaugural test run through India’s first underwater metro tunnel on Wednesday.

The Kolkata metro’s newest line, set to open to the public in November, passes underneath the Hooghly River in the city’s northeast, with the tunnel 32 meters (105 feet) below the water.

“This is a historic moment for Metro Railway,” Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer for the Kolkata metro system, said in a statement.

“This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and suburbs.”

The line will connect the soon-to-open metro station of Howrah…