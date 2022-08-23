Kolkata St Xavier’s instructor: ‘I used to be pressured to resign over Instagram pictures’

By Geeta Pandey
BBC News, Delhi
A leading private university in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) has been embroiled in an ugly controversy in recent months.
A former assistant professor of the St Xavier’s University has told the BBC that she was forced to quit her job for sharing her photographs in a bikini on Instagram – a charge the university has denied.
The 31-year-old, who requested not to be named, has accused the university officials of “sexual harassment” and says that she “was bullied, browbeaten, and subjected to moral policing”.
She has lodged a police complaint and sent a legal notice to the university, which has responded by accusing her of defamation and demanded 990m rupees ($12.4m; £10.5) in compensation.
‘I was led into an interrogation room’
The assistant professor says she joined the faculty on 9 August 2021 to teach English to undergraduate and postgraduate classes.
Two months later, she was summoned to the…