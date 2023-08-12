Kora Brew House & Wine Bar in Bryan, Ohio, Celebrates Five Years of Success with… – Press Release

Kora Brew House & Wine Bar, an independent coffee shop and wine bar in Bryan, Ohio, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Owners Teresa and Kevin Maynard credit their success, in part, to support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster and coffee business consultant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Kora Brew House & Wine Bar recently celebrated its fifth year of serving exceptional specialty coffee, wine, spirits and cuisine in Bryan, Ohio. The coffee and wine bar at 120 South Lynn Street offers a unique setting to start or end the day.

Bryan natives Teresa and Kevin Maynard, who share a love for music, travel, and delicious food, returned to their hometown to create Kora Brew House. Located in the former Schuck Jewelers building on Courthouse Square, Kora Brew House features cozy indoor seating, a charming garden, and quaint café tables that offer a stunning view of Williams County’s majestic courthouse.

“Five years ago, we began with a vision to share our love for premium coffee, world-class wines, regional microbrews, top-notch spirits and delectable foods with our patrons,” said Teresa Maynard.

But entrepreneurial visions need a concrete plan backed by experience to come to life. To learn how to open the coffee shop aspect of the business, the couple turned to award-winning Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Crimson Cup’s 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program offers budding entrepreneurs hands-on support to open, run and grow independent coffee houses.

The program grew from a book by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. Now in its second printing, Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee lays out a road map for independent coffee shop success.

Today, the roaster’s 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team works with over 400 independent coffee businesses in 30 states.

“Guidance from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea empowered us to transform our dream into a…