Körber Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation – Press Release

HAMBURG, Germany, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Körber One Voice has been verified by Zebra’s Global Enablement Center to drive labor engagement in the warehouse.

Körber today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies’ Solution Validation Program for its Körber One Voice platform, which orchestrates voice-directed workflows for all warehouse operations using Zebra’s Android devices to improve productivity. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Körber’s voice solution meets Zebra’s high standards for performance and functionality with the company’s mobile computers.

Zebra is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. Körber is part of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program.

Hiring and retaining labour is one of the biggest challenges for supply chain operations today. Billions are lost annually to disengaged people in manual warehouse areas. These dynamics require a constant evaluation of workflows and warehouse technology.

“Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we have tested the interoperability of Körber’s voice solution with select products, including Zebra’s TC52AX and TC57 mobile computers,” said Dan LeBlanc, Director Product Partnerships at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. “This ensures customers that our application meets their needs and reduces both the risk and the deployment time for them.”

Technologies such as voice play a key role by not only making many warehouse tasks safer, but by also making operations significantly more productive. Körber’s voice technology is intuitive by nature, can adapt to unique user language inflections and has achieved productivity gains of up to 35%, accuracy improvements up to 85%, and training time reductions up to 50%.

“Körber has been a global voice leader for many years, delivering market-leading voice and warehouse management system solutions,” said Daniel Dombach, Industry Solutions…