CayamnMamaNews
Korean dramas: The rise of heroines


Written by Hahna Yoon, CNNSeoul, South Korea

One of last year’s most successful South Korean TV shows, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” follows the story of a young autistic woman, Woo Young-woo, who navigates adulthood while winning cases at one of the nation’s top law firms. Already renewed for a second season, it is now Netflix’s sixth most-watched non-English television series and was recently nominated for a 2023 Critics’ Choice Award.

It’s wholesome, it’s fresh and it’s the latest example of how far K-dramas have come in their portrayal of women.

According to figures released by South Korea’s national broadcaster KBS, over 53% of lead characters in the network’s dramas were female in 2021, a slight increase on its five-year average of 49.8%. On the country’s other networks, the figure was roughly 40% between 2017 and 2020.

“The number of female protagonists on Korean television has become quite high,” said Jacklen Kim, marketing manager at ENA, the channel that originally aired…



