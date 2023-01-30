Korean star Track Joong-ki proclaims marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, says they’re anticipating a child





CNN

—



South Korean actor Song Joong-ki married British actress Katy Louise Saunders Monday and the two are expecting a child, Song’s agency, HighZium Studio, told CNN.

On an online site for his fans, Song wrote “today we just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love.”

“I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me,” he wrote. “She has a kind heart, and has been passionately living her life. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

In his message to fans, Song said he and Saunders had “dreamed of making a happy family.”

“Thankfully, a precious life came to us,” he added.

Song was formerly married to fellow Korean actor Song Hye-kyo…