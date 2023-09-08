Kraig Brathwaite: Warwickshire and West Indies batter says county cricket nonetheless ‘essential’

Warwickshire are the fifth English county Kraigg Brathwaite has represented

Warwickshire’s latest recruit Kraigg Brathwaite says county cricket is still “important” and would encourage any player to come and play in England.

The West Indies Test captain made his Bears debut against Surrey last Sunday, little over 12 hours after flying in from the Caribbean.

It is his fifth short stint in county cricket and he says all the spells have been a key part of his “learning”.

“I have no Test cricket until January so it came at a good time,” he said.

“But I would always encourage our players to go and play cricket anywhere,” Brathwaite told BBC Radio WM. “It is all part of the learning.

“Guys can play in the Championship and go though all the different processes – failure, success. That’s how you learn.

“Playing against Surrey and other good county teams is important to get in that frame. County cricket, any four-day cricket, it gives you the balance.