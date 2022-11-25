Kris Wu: Chinese language-Canadian pop star sentenced to 13 years of jail for rape in China



Hong Kong

CNN

—



A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of sexual offenses, including rape, the court said in a post on its official Weibo account.

Wu rose to fame as a member of popular Korean-Chinese pop group EXO, then as a solo act after he left the band in 2014.

The Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing stated that between November 2020 and December 2020, the singer raped three women at his residence while ​the women were unable, or did not know how, to resist due to alcohol intoxication; ​and in ​July 2018, he along ​with others​, organized two women to engage in “promiscuous activities” ​while intoxicated at his residence, the court stated.

The court convicted Wu on two charges – rape and assembling a crowd to engage in promiscuous activities…