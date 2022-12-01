Kroger and Albertsons need to create a grocery empire. The final grocery store mega-merger backfired



When Christine Martinez found out last month that Kroger and Albertsons planned to merge in a deal worth nearly $25 billion, she thought, “here we go again.”

Martinez lost her job as a pharmacy technician in the aftermath of a prior supermarket mega-merger: Albertsons’ $9 billion tie-up with Safeway in 2014.

That deal has since become a cautionary tale of what can go wrong when two supermarket giants merge. Now the fallout from that troubled transaction hangs over this latest, even bigger merger proposal. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon to scrutinize the potential impact of the Kroger-Albertson merger.

Back in 2014, Martinez was working for a subsidiary of Safeway in Valencia, California.”It was a really great company,” she said. “Morale was very high. They cared about our needs. We could depend on…