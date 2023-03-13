KronosMD Inc CEO to attend the Annual Roth Investor Conference on March 13-14, 2… – Press Release

Parkerburg, WV, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KronosMD, INC., a subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) (“KNOS” or the “Company”), a leading product development and manufacturing company, announced today that KronosMD Inc., CEO Dr. Greg Rubin will attend the Roth Investor Conference March 13th – 14th.

Dr. Rubin will be available for meetings with investment bankers, retail investors and CEO’s during the full term of the conference. To book a meeting with Dr. Rubin to discuss capital provisions, please email DrRubin/at/KronosMD.com directly for meeting times and contact details.

The conference will feature individual and small group meetings, industry panels, presentations and fireside chats with institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net-worth investors.

For investors interested in learning more about KronosMD’s innovative digital health technology and its potential for market disruption, Dr. Rubin’s attendance at the Annual Roth Investor Conference provides an excellent opportunity for discussion and engagement. Investors can contact their Roth representative or KNOS investor relations team to coordinate meetings, either face-to-face during the conference or via an online virtual meeting in the weeks following.

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest investment conferences in the U.S. for small-cap companies. Roth Capital combines company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. Roth award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

https://www.roth.com/about

About KronosMD Inc.

As a transformative digital health company, KronosMD is revolutionizing the Healthcare industry by introducing patented SWAVE ™ ultrasound imaging technology in all dental care specialties, for any patient situation. The company’s…