Krunal Pandya: Warwickshire signal India worldwide for One-Day Cup

Krunal Pandya hit the fastest half-century by a player on his one-day international debut against England in March 2021

Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for this year’s One-Day Cup.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner has made 19 T20 appearances for his country since 2018 and last year made his one-day international debut.

The Bears have not got beyond the group stage of the One-Day Cup since winning the trophy in 2016.

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said Pandya is “an incredible signing” for the club.

“Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well,” Farbrace told the club website. external-link

“Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that’s always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic.”

Pandya – a regular in the Indian Premier League, who most recently featured for Lucknow…