Krunal Pandya: Warwickshire signal India worldwide for One-Day Cup

Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for this year’s One-Day Cup.
The 31-year-old left-arm spinner has made 19 T20 appearances for his country since 2018 and last year made his one-day international debut.
The Bears have not got beyond the group stage of the One-Day Cup since winning the trophy in 2016.
Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said Pandya is “an incredible signing” for the club.
“Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well,” Farbrace told the club website.
“Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that’s always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic.”
Pandya – a regular in the Indian Premier League, who most recently featured for Lucknow…