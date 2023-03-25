Krypto Miners Club Releases Revolutionary NFT Collection Backed by BTC Mining on… – Press Release

Now you can have your own Bitcoin Mining Through Krypto Miners Club (KMC) NFTS

Highlights:

– A community based NFT project backed by BTC mining is revolutionising the mining industry with their cutting edge technology and strategy.

– The Krypto Miners Club is a 4 phased project which includes 8888 NFT’s focusing on creating long term passive income from mining for their NFT holders

– The First Phase consisting of 2,222 NFT’s has been released on the Polygon Blockchain.

DUBAI, Mar 26, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Krypto Miners Club (KMC), a leading blockchain-based company, has released phase one of their highly anticipated NFT collection on the Polygon Blockchain. The four-phased project includes 8,888 NFTs, each with unique attributes and features. KMC aims to provide a decentralised platform for crypto mining, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the security and stability of the blockchain network.

The first phase consisted of 2,222 NFTs out of which almost 70 percent of the NFT’s were sold during the whitelist mint. The remaining 688 NFTs are now available for public minting.

KMC is on a mission to build true passive income with reliable , sustainable and constant cash flow.The Krypto Miners recognise the importance of reducing the carbon footprint and have implemented eco friendly practices to achieve this goal. With 8,888 NFTs generating sustainable & multiple streams of income, the NFTs will be an inheritance to pass on to the next generation.

Krypto Miners will release the next 2,222 NFTs from phase two on the Polygon Blockchain as soon as phase one is sold out. With the overwhelming response from investors, phase 2 is expected to be as popular as the first phase, if not more.

The Krypto Miners Club is focusing on creating long-term passive income for their NFT Holders which is backed by BTC mining. “We are thrilled to see such an overwhelming response to our KMC NFTs,” said Yashodan Patil, CEO of Krypto Miners Club. “Our community is at the…