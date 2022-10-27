Ksenia Sobchak: TV host and ex-presidential candidate flees Russia





CNN

Russian TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has fled Russia for Lithuania, Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday.

Sobchack entered Lithuania using her Israeli passport, according to the country’s State Security Department director Darius Jauniskis.

“Yes, I can confirm that Sobchak is in Lithuania,” TASS cited Jauniskis as saying.

Sobchak left the country after it was revealed on Wednesday that her apartment had been searched as part of the criminal case against her commercial director Kirill Sukhanov, who was detained on extortion charges.

“Our commercial director Kirill Sukhanov has been arrested. They are trying to charge him with extortion,” Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel Wednesday.

Sobchak denounced this as “nonsense” and an attack on her editorial team.

“I don’t believe…