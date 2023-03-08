Kuma Foundation Expands Beyond the United States to Bring STEAM Education to All… – Press Release

Non-Profit Kuma Foundation, dedicated to ensuring all kids have the chance to succeed in the 21st century, goes global in its mission to empower students with access to essential STEAM skills through the upcoming opening of the world’s first Kuma Lab in Pune, India.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Kuma Foundation, a non-profit organization built on the principle that all kids deserve a chance at a high-tech future, is taking its work further by setting in motion a plan to build a STEAM lab and provide STEAM education at a rural school on the outskirts of Pune, India – a small village about 90 miles outside of Mumbai. In partnership with Rainbow Boosters and Pune Properties, Kuma Foundation will create a fully functioning computer lab, provide a computer teacher and digital literacy curriculum, and get 187 boys and girls from all grade levels online.

The digital divide is perpetuating inequalities that already divide countries and communities, and young people from the poorest households in rural and lower income regions often fall behind their peers, being left with very little opportunity to catch up. Students cannot develop necessary technical abilities unless they have access to the internet, and digital literacy requires special attention in schools and colleges.

Lack of connectivity doesn’t just limit young people’s ability to connect online – it prevents them from competing in the modern economy, it isolates them from the world, and it causes them to lose out on education. The students at this school are falling behind, and their families cannot afford the more resourced schools in the area.

“Schools are an ideal starting point for fostering the technological acumen that will allow them to thrive professionally in adulthood. It is our hope that building this computer lab will empower the students with foundational computer proficiency, increased computer and digital literacy, and increased interest in furthering their education,” says Ray…