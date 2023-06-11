Kura Oncology Presents Late-Breaking Clinical Data for Menin Inhibitor Ziftomeni… – Press Release

– 35% CR rate (7/20) among patients with relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML treated at 600 mg dose (RP2D) –



– 33% (2/6) of patients with FLT3 co-mutations and 50% (4/8) of patients with IDH co-mutations achieved a CR on ziftomenib –

– Ziftomenib monotherapy drives durable remissions, with median DoR of 8.2 months –

– Data suggest ziftomenib is less likely to induce menin resistance mutations –

– Enrollment in Phase 2 registration-directed trial in NPM1-mutant AML continues to outperform projections –

– First combination study in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML on track to dose first patients this quarter –

– Management to host virtual investor event at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 12 –

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced updated clinical data from KOMET-001, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the Company’s potent and selective menin inhibitor, ziftomenib, including significant clinical activity in patients with heavily pretreated and co-mutated relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The updated clinical data are being featured during a late-breaking oral session today at the 2023 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress in Frankfurt, Germany. A copy of the presentation is available in the Posters and Presentations section on Kura’s website.

“Our goal with our ziftomenib program is to transform the standard of care for patients with acute leukemias,” said Stephen Dale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology, “and we are delighted to share new clinical and preclinical data that we believe further demonstrate its potential best-in-class product profile. The emerging data for ziftomenib include: high clinical activity in relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML patients, including 35% achieving durable complete remissions (CR)…