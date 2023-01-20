Kurtley Beale: Australian rugby participant suspended following arrest over sexual assault allegations





CNN

—



Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs have suspended Kurtley Beale after he was arrested and charged over sexual assault allegations on Friday in Kingsford, Australia, the union announced in a statement.

CNN has not been able to reach Beale or his representative for comment.

Beale was arrested in connection with an incident where a 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a licensed premise on Beach Road, Bondi Beach, on December 17, 2022.

In a statement, New South Wales Police did not name Beale but confirmed they arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon over the allegation and have charged him with two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, inciting another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.

The person was refused bail and is set to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on…