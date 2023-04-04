KX Delivers Industry-First Data TimeHouse on Microsoft Azure – Press Release

Accelerate AI innovation on time series data with up to 100x the performance at 1/10th of the cost

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KX today announced the general availability of one of the industry’s first Data Timehouse platforms, kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure. The offering helps accelerate AI, machine learning (ML) and analytics for AI-driven business innovation based on time-oriented observability of business interactions, decisions, and digital twin infrastructure with up to 100X the performance and 1/10th of the cost of alternative solutions.

A Data Timehouse is a new class of data & AI management platform designed for temporal data generated by digital transformation. They enrich traditional data warehouse and lakehouse stores for a more complete, real-time view of the business.

The Microsoft Azure Data Timehouse, based on kdb Insights Enterprise, includes native support for Python, SQL, temporal analytics, and the ability to process time series data in real-time. It provides data scientists, data engineers, and application developers precision access to temporal data on real-time and massive historical datasets with the Azure native tools they use today.

KX engineering enables data and AI-driven business innovation for Azure customers

The KX Data Timehouse innovation with Microsoft powers any dynamically changing system that requires greater observability, like generative AI, time-based data collection, simulation, and IoT-based systems. It helps the enterprise identify patterns, trends, and causality, and more accurately predict behaviors and forecast results based on what is happening in the moment.

It will target business applications where the processing and analysis of time series and machine data is a critical business requirement—such as market data in financial services, network data in the telecoms industry, patient data in healthcare, and sensor data from factory equipment and smart energy meters.

Kdb Insights…