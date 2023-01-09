Kyiv dismisses Russia’s declare a whole bunch of Ukrainian troopers killed in Kramatorsk assault



Kramatorsk, Ukraine

CNN

—



Ukrainian officials on Sunday dismissed Moscow’s claim that a large number of Kyiv’s soldiers were killed in a Russian attack last week in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.

“This is nonsense,” Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told CNN, in response to the Russian claim.

A CNN team on the ground has seen no indication of any massive casualties in the area. There is no unusual activity in and around Kramatorsk, including in the vicinity of the city morgue, the team reported.

A Reuters reporter in Kramtorsk also reported no signs of a significant Russian strike on two college dormitories that Russia claimed had been housing hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.

“There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood,” the Reuters report said.

…