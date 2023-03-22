Kyle Coetzer: Former Scotland captain retires from taking part in

Kyle Coetzer is Scotland’s highest ODI run scorer

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has retired from playing to move into coaching.

The 38-year-old, who led Scotland 110 times across all formats, is to start as an assistant coach with women’s side Northern Diamonds.

Coetzer ends his playing career as Scotland’s highest one-day international runs scorer.

“I don’t ever think there’s a perfect time for a decision like this,” he said.

“But I’ve been considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was too good to turn down.

“The balance that the Scotland team need at this time was outweighed by the opportunity for me to move into coaching, and I’m extremely excited about the chance to work with such a high profile team.”

Coetzer stepped down as Scotland captain last year, but was still part of the side which won the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 last month.

The batsman has been a key figure in Scotland’s successes over the last decade, scoring Scotland’s first ever…