Kyle Smaine: US freestyle skier dies aged 31 in avalanche in Japan

Kyle Smaine was skiing on the 2,469m Mount Hakuba Norikura when he died

Former US world champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche, his family have confirmed.

Smaine, 31, was one of two skiers killed on the east slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Japan, when the incident happened on Sunday.

His father, William Smaine, confirmed to NBC News external-link on Monday that his son had died in the incident.

“Today we lost an incredible person, friend, skier and team-mate to the mountains,” the US Freeski Team said. external-link

“Smaine loved exploring the mountains, was a fierce competitor but an even better person and friend.”

The 2015 World Championships halfpipe gold medallist was in Japan on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism.

Japanese authorities confirmed five men from the US and Austria had been caught in the avalanche but three of the skiers were able to safely make it down the mountain.