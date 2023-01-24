Kylie Jenner’s lion’s head gown: All the pieces you must know in regards to the stars head-turning take a look at Haute Couture Week

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Nothing says fierce like using an apex predator as a brooch. On Monday, Kylie Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris when she arrived in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later.

The hyper-realistic faux head (complete with a manicured mane) covered the entirety of Jenner’s torso. She finished the outfit with a pair of black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden embossed toes.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023. Credit: Estrop/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show on Monday with a head-turning accessory. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Moments after taking her seat, Jenner’s surreal lion look was spotted again on the runway alongside a series of other animalistic ensembles. According to the show notes,…