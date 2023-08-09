Kyndryl and Microsoft Collaborate to Speed the Evaluation and Adoption of Enterp… – Press Release

New Kyndryl Consult-led AI-readiness program launched to help customers explore the use of generative AI in their enterprises

Kyndryl KD, the world’s largest technology infrastructure services provider, and Microsoft today announced a joint effort to enable the adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI solutions for businesses on The Microsoft Cloud.

Leveraging the partnership’s Joint Innovation Centers, Kyndryl’s growing patent portfolio in data and AI, and its access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Fabric, the two companies will rapidly design, develop and drive new generative AI innovations and solutions across their enterprises. To further the advancement of new AI capabilities, Kyndryl is also committing to utilize the Kyndryl University for Microsoft to educate thousands of Kyndryl employees on new Microsoft AI technologies.

Advancing Customer AI-Readiness

Central to enabling the expanded collaboration, Kyndryl is launching an AI-readiness program within Kyndryl Consult that is dedicated to responsibly exploring the adoption of generative AI solutions. Highly skilled Kyndryl experts will help new and existing customers build a trusted data foundation and navigate the complexity of using new generative AI technologies. Leveraging its deep domain and enterprise-grade AI expertise – spanning across industries and solution areas – the Company will help customers evaluate the benefits of generative AI through key service areas, including:

Collaborative Innovation: Customers can tap into Kyndryl Vital and the Microsoft and Kyndryl Joint Innovation Centers to explore and co-create custom use cases and identify unique ways to leverage generative AI in their enterprises and unlock business value.