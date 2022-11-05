Kyrie Irving: Nike droop sponsorship take care of Brooklyn Nets participant

Kyrie Irving has averaged 26.9 points per game this season

Nike has suspended its sponsorship deal with Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving after he promoted on Twitter a documentary which contained anti-Semitic material.

Irving, 30, later apologised, claiming he is “learning” from what happened.

Nike said it was “deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation”.

Irving’s deal with Nike, which started in 2014, is reported to be $11m (£9.6m) a year according to Forbes external-link .

Nike, who has also cancelled their next branded shoe release with Irving, said in a statement: “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of anti-Semitism.

“To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

The Nets, without Irving, beat the Washington Wizards 128-86 on Friday to secure their third victory of the season, the win coming at the end of a week that also saw the…