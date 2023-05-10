La-Z-Boy Furniture Store in Davenport Offers Full Range of Comfortable Furniture… – Press Release

Davenport, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Davenport, Iowa –

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, a furniture store in Davenport, IA, and serves the Quad Cities area, is offering a full range of furniture, coupled with the assistance of their interior design professionals to ensure that homeowners can achieve their dream home. They provide the design services free of charge and this begins with a free consultation with a La-Z-Boy Interior Designer in-store, at home, or virtually. In this consultation, it is possible for the homeowner and designer to create a custom-tailored room plan that reflects the customer’s own personal style, preferences, and budget.

After coming up with the custom room plan, the customer can check out the wood finishes, swatches, and the three-dimensional renderings of the designed room to allow better visualization of what the room would look like after the completion of the project. Once the customer has approved all of the details, the interior designer will take care of the ordering, setup, and the final reveal.

Those who are interested in achieving their dream rooms and want to use the design services provided by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor can take a look at the La-Z-Boy designers who are featured on their website. Important details about the educational and work background are provided and they can also take a look at the room transformations, favorite tips, and design stories of each particular designer.

They want to assure customers that the interior design services are really offered free of charge. All of the planning, presentation, and coordination that a customer would usually pay a professional interior designer for are offered 100 percent free from La-Z-Boy. They customer will only need to pay for the furniture and any delivery charges. Homeowners who want to maintain some of the old furniture can also do so because the interior designers are experienced and trained in combining old and new furniture to provide…