Lab Consumables Global Market Report 2023: Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Lab Consumables – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Lab Consumables Market to Reach $17.2 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lab Consumables estimated at US$12.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Research Organizations & Institutes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Lab Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Million by the year 2030.

