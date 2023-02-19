Labor and Employment Attorneys Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File A… – Press Release

The lawsuit alleges Lee’s Sandwich violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all of their time worked.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Lee’s Sandwich, for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 23CV410621, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Lee’s Sandwich allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide wages when due; (5) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (6) reimburse for required business expenses.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Lee’s Sandwich’s employees were allegedly unable to take off duty rest breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for rest periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were required from time-to-time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods as a result of their overburdened work requirements and inadequate staffing. Further, the lawsuit alleges these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time. Additionally, Lee’s Sandwich’s employees were also allegedly not provided with one-hour wages in lieu thereof. As a result of…