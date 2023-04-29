Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against … – Press Release

Summit Medical Staffing LLC allegedly did not provide employees with complete and accurate wages, as a result of allegedly failing to properly record employees’ full time worked.

MONTEREY, Calif., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Summit Medical Staffing LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Summit Medical Staffing LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 23CV001149, is currently pending in the Monterey County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Summit Medical Staffing LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick pay wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additionally, Summit Medical Staffing LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that “an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties…” During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Summit Medical Staffing LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney…