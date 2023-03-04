Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against… – Press Release

Citibank, N.A. allegedly failed to fully compensate employees for all the time they worked, due to the company, allegedly, inaccurately recording employees’ time.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Citibank, N.A., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Citibank, N.A. is currently pending in the San Mateo County Superior Court, Case No. 23-CIV-00588. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to provide wages when due, and (g) failed to pay sick pay wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint alleges Citibank, N.A. failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer’s control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Citibank, N.A., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los…