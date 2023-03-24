Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Is Expected to Reach $53.27 Billion … – Press Release

Portland, oR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global laboratory equipment and disposables market was valued at $30,012.81 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $53,273.02 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.
Report coverage & details:
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|$30,012.81 Million
|Market Size in 2031
|$53,273.02 Million
|CAGR
|5.9%
|No. of Pages in Report
|235
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, and Region.
|Drivers
|Rise in private and public healthcare investments
|Favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment
|Technological advancements in laboratory equipment
|Surge in research related to life science and biotechnology
|Restraints
|Dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations
|High costs of technologically advanced laboratory equipment
|Opportunities
|Growth in adoption of clinical diagnostics testing worldwide
|High market potential in emerging economies
Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment, Disposables Industry
- The increase in prevalence of viral infections around the globe in recent years, positively impacted the laboratory equipment and disposables market. The pandemic has increased the demand for laboratory equipment and disposables, as they play a critical role in diagnosing, treating, and controlling the spread of the virus.
- In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having robust laboratory…