Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Is Expected to Reach $53.27 Billion … – Press Release

Portland, oR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global laboratory equipment and disposables market was valued at $30,012.81 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $53,273.02 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request Report PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5240

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $30,012.81 Million Market Size in 2031 $53,273.02 Million CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered Product Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in private and public healthcare investments Favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment Technological advancements in laboratory equipment Surge in research related to life science and biotechnology Restraints Dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations High costs of technologically advanced laboratory equipment Opportunities Growth in adoption of clinical diagnostics testing worldwide High market potential in emerging economies

Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment, Disposables Industry