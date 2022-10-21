Labour minister denies formal freeze on PR grants

(CNS): The minister responsible for labour has denied allegations by a local law firm that a moratorium on permanent residency grants is in place, even though no applications for residency appear to have been approved by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board based on points for more than a year. Chris Saunders told CNS there is no formal freeze on PR but increased scrutiny of all applications may be causing delays. He said that officials are taking a closer look at applications due to heightened concerns over sham marriages and questionable land ownership claims.

Saunders said that residency applications in other countries can take years as a result of security concerns, and the authorities here have an obligation to ensure that permanent residency applications are genuine. The minister has previously said there are a number of challenges with the current process and that the entire immigration regime is an emotive issue. However, he confirmed that there is…