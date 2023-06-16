Lactic Acid Market worth $2.8 billion and Polylactic Acid Market worth $2.9 bill… – Press Release

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Lactic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global polylactic acid market is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and escalate to USD 2.9 billion in 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 17.7%. The surging concerns over global warming and plastic pollution have led to significant attention being directed towards bioplastics. One standout option among these alternatives is polylactic acid (PLA), which possesses the dual advantages of being derived from renewable sources and is biodegradable. Its applications in disposable packaging have proliferated extensively. Jem’s law estimates that the demand for PLA in the global market doubles every 3 to 4 years. However, when compared to traditional petroleum-based plastics, PLA is generally more expensive and often exhibits subpar mechanical and physical properties. Nevertheless, recent progress in compounding techniques and the successful commercialization of D(-) lactic acid and its polymer PDLA present promising opportunities for augmenting the mechanical and thermal characteristics of PLA. For instance, the development of stereocomplex PLA shows potential for high-end market utilization, effectively addressing the performance limitations of PLA and broadening its prospects across diverse industries.

Bio-degradable polymers in the lactic acid application segment accounted for the largest share of the lactic acid market in 2023 in terms of value.

