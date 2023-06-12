Ladies’s Ashes 2023: Kate Cross in England Take a look at squad after parasite sickness

Kate Cross has been named in England’s squad for the Ashes Test with Australia after recovering from illness.

The 31-year-old needed multiple rounds of antibiotics to treat a parasite infection.

Uncapped all-rounder Danielle Gibson and seamer Lauren Filer, both 22, have also been included in a 15-player squad for the four-day Test at Trent Bridge starting on June 22.

Pace bowler Issy Wong, who missed the T20 World Cup in February, returns.

The Test – worth four points in the multi-format series – is followed by three T20s and three one-day internationals, which are worth two points each.

England Test squad

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

Cross is England’s most senior bowler after