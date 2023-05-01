Ladies’s Ashes: ‘Nice time’ for England to play Australia – England’s Issy Wong

Wong has played one Test, three one-day internationals and nine T20s for England

England bowler Issy Wong says this summer is a “great time” to play Australia in the Ashes, despite their recent dominance of the women’s game.

England, who have not won the Women’s Ashes since 2015, host this summer’s multi-format series from 22 June.

Australia have also won the last four World Cups across all formats.

Wong said Australia are the “best team in history” but “it’s a really good time to go at them and see if you’re as good as you were five years ago”.

“It’s a pretty good time to play them, you know, just quietly,” 20-year-old Wong added.

Australia did not lose a match when they hosted the last Ashes series in early 2022 and have since won the 50 and 20-over World Cups, plus gold in the Commonwealth Games last summer.

Captain Meg Lanning took a break for personal reasons last year, returning to lead her side impressively to victory in the T20 World Cup in February, while vice-captain Rachael…