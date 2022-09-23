Ladies’s cricket: Why the sport must do extra round clothes & tools

England and Southern Vipers all-rounder Georgia Elwiss says that having the right size kit for women will boost confidence and performance

“We just want something that fits us. We don’t want to be wearing men’s stuff.”

It is a complaint often heard by former England cricketer Lydia Greenway.

That’s because, despite women’s cricket growing at a rapid rate, there remain issues around sourcing clothing and equipment for those playing the game – particularly at the level below international and franchise cricket.

A quick search for women’s cricket kit online returns scant results.

So is cricket really a game for everyone when girls and women must buy kit that isn’t fit for them?

‘My first England shirt could have been classed as a dress’

England’s Georgia Elwiss recalls the first time she tried on her international playing kit.

“I could put my first playing shirt on, and it would legitimately be a dress. That was a small men’s, and it was huge,” said 31-year-old Elwiss, who made her England…