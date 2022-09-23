Ladies’s cricket: Why the sport must do extra round clothes & tools

“We just want something that fits us. We don’t want to be wearing men’s stuff.”
It is a complaint often heard by former England cricketer Lydia Greenway.
That’s because, despite women’s cricket growing at a rapid rate, there remain issues around sourcing clothing and equipment for those playing the game – particularly at the level below international and franchise cricket.
A quick search for women’s cricket kit online returns scant results.
So is cricket really a game for everyone when girls and women must buy kit that isn’t fit for them?
‘My first England shirt could have been classed as a dress’
England’s Georgia Elwiss recalls the first time she tried on her international playing kit.
“I could put my first playing shirt on, and it would legitimately be a dress. That was a small men’s, and it was huge,” said 31-year-old Elwiss, who made her England…