Ladies’s Finalissima: England beat Brazil in dramatic shootout

England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a penalty in the shootout victory

England beat Brazil in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the first Women’s Finalissima and extend their unbeaten run to 30 games.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley last year, netted the deciding spot-kick and immediately ran over to celebrate with fans in the stands.

Brazilian substitute Andressa Alves had equalised in stoppage time to force the shootout after Ella Toone had given England a first-half lead.

It was a historic night at Wembley Stadium that saw the European champions sternly tested by Copa America winners Brazil, but ended with the familiar sight of captain Leah Williamson lifting a trophy.

The Lionesses were given their biggest test of the year by a talented, albeit injury-hit, Brazilian side but delivered more silverware as their momentum continues to gather pace before this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The shootout was a test of nerve and…