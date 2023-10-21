Ladies’s Huge Bash League: Melbourne Stars bowled out for 29 by Adelaide Strikers

WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers started their title defence with a record victory

Adelaide Strikers 177-3 (20 overs): Mack 86 (50); Day 3-24 Melbourne Stars 29 (9.3 overs): Schutt 3-3, Wellington 3-4 Adelaide Strikers won by 148 runs

Melbourne Stars were bowled out for just 29 as they suffered a record 148-run defeat by Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League.

It is the lowest team total in the history of the competition.

Strikers’ triumph is the WBBL’s biggest margin of victory in terms of runs.

It is also believed to be the lowest total in a professional women’s T20 league, external-link eclipsing the 47 all out by Velocity against Trailblazers in India’s T20 challenge in 2020.

Seamer Megan Schutt and leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington finished with figures of 3-3 and 3-4 respectively to finish the Stars innings in 9.3 overs.

Defending champions Strikers started their campaign by posting an imposing 177-3 batting first.

The total was set up by a 135-run opening…