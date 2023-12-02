Ladies’s Huge Bash League ultimate 2023: Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Warmth

Adelaide captain Tahlia McGrath (centre) took two wickets and hit 38 runs

Women’s Big Bash final, Adelaide Oval Adelaide Strikers 125-5 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 39, McGrath 38; Hancock 3-23 Brisbane Heat 122-8 (20 overs): Kerr 30*; Wellington 3-16 Adelaide Strikers won by three runs Full scorecard

Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat to become back-to-back Women’s Big Bash League winners.

Strikers reached 125-5 from their 20 overs, with Laura Wolvaardt (39) and captain Tahlia McGrath (38) producing the only scores of note.

But controlled bowling limited Heat to 122-8, with Amanda-Jade Wellington’s two wickets in the final over sealing victory by three runs.

“That is the definition of a team performance right there,” McGrath said.

“We keep showing up, we’re such a special team.”

McGrath took two wickets and was aided by Wellington’s 3-16 and Megan Schutt (2-30), while Jemma Barsby only went for 1-15 from three overs.

It meant Heat needed 13 from the final over with six wickets down and were still in…