Ladies's Huge Bash League ultimate 2023: Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Warmth

CayamnMamaNews
Tahlia McGrath of the Adelaide Strikers celebrates bowling Laura Harris of the Brisbane Heat for a duck with Laura Wolvaardt of the Adelaide Strikers during the WBBL Final match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval


Adelaide captain Tahlia McGrath (centre) took two wickets and hit 38 runs
Women’s Big Bash final, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Strikers 125-5 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 39, McGrath 38; Hancock 3-23
Brisbane Heat 122-8 (20 overs): Kerr 30*; Wellington 3-16
Adelaide Strikers won by three runs
Full scorecard

Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat to become back-to-back Women’s Big Bash League winners.

Strikers reached 125-5 from their 20 overs, with Laura Wolvaardt (39) and captain Tahlia McGrath (38) producing the only scores of note.

But controlled bowling limited Heat to 122-8, with Amanda-Jade Wellington’s two wickets in the final over sealing victory by three runs.

“That is the definition of a team performance right there,” McGrath said.

“We keep showing up, we’re such a special team.”

McGrath took two wickets and was aided by Wellington’s 3-16 and Megan Schutt (2-30), while Jemma Barsby only went for 1-15 from three overs.

It meant Heat needed 13 from the final over with six wickets down and were still in…



