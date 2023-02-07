Ladies’s Indian Premier League: Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt get highest reserve value in public sale

Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt got married in May 2022

England players Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt have entered the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction at the highest reserve price.

The quartet are among 24 players listed in the top bracket of £50,000.

The auction, where five franchises will pick their squads from 409 listed cricketers, takes place on Monday.

The T20 competition, which is a women’s version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is set to start in March.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said they received 1,525 applications for the tournament, from which 246 Indians and 163 overseas players made the final cut.

There are a maximum of 90 slots available across the five teams, with 30 places reserved for overseas players – six per franchise.

Australia greats Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin are also part of the highest bracket.

Each team will have about…