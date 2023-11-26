Ladies’s Large Bash League: Ellyse Perry’s 82 denies Sydney Thunder dwelling Eliminator tie

Ellyse Perry has scored 1,737 runs in 89 innings for Australia in T20 internationals

Sydney Thunder 123 (19.5 overs): Knight 38 (38); Gardner 4-26 Sydney Sixes 126-1 (17.3 overs): Perry 82* (59); Darlington 1-35 Sixers won by nine wickets Scorecard ; Table

Sydney Sixers captain Ellyse Perry hit an unbeaten 82 to deny Heather Knight’s Sydney Thunder a home tie in the Women’s Big Bash League play-offs.

Perry led the Sixers to a target of 124 and a nine-wicket win at the SCG which left Thunder in fourth in the table.

Thunder will play Brisbane Heat in Perth in Tuesday’s Eliminator before a potential meeting with Perth Scorchers in the Challenger on Wednesday.

The table-topping Adelaide Strikers await in the final on 2 December.

“It’s frustrating. There was that real carrot of staying in Sydney and having a home semi-final,” said Thunder and England captain Knight.

“But I’ve just said to the girls now, if you’d said at the start of the year that we were going to make finals we’d have taken it.”