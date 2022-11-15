Ladies’s Massive Bash League: Alice Capsey stars as Melbourne Stars beat Hobart Hurricanes

Alice Capsey hit two sixes in the penultimate over as she finished 80 not out and led Melbourne Stars to their target of 131

Women’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hobart Hurricanes 130-8 (20 overs): Carey 31 (33); Sutherland 3-18 Melbourne Stars 132-6 (19.1 overs): Capsey 80* (52); Strano 3-17 Melbourne Stars won by four wickets Scorecard . Table

Alice Capsey struck an unbeaten 80 from just 52 balls to lead Melbourne Stars to victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Capsey, 18, hit five sixes, including two in the penultimate over when her side needed 18 to win from 11 balls.

She led Stars’ recovery from 19-2 as fellow English players Lauren Winfield-Hill and Bess Heath fell early.

Capsey came in at number three and her innings ensured they reached their target of 131 with five balls to spare.

The Surrey and South East Stars prodigy, who recently gained her first England central contract, also claimed the wicket of Hurricanes captain Elyse Villani in the first innings,…