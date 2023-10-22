Ladies’s Massive Bash League: Grace Harris hits file rating as Brisbane Warmth beat Perth Scorchers

Harris hit one of her record 11 sixes with a broken bat

Perth Scorchers 179-8 (20 overs): Mooney 60 (30); Sippel 4-27 Brisbane Heat 229-7 (20 overs): Harris 136* (59); Edgar 3-31 Brisbane Heat won by 50 runs Scorecard. Table

Grace Harris smashed a new Women’s Big Bash League record score of 136 not out off 59 balls as Brisbane Heat beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs.

Harris also hit a record 11 sixes in her innings – including one with a broken bat – as Heat put on 229-7 at North Sydney Oval.

Earlier team-mate Courtney Sippel’s 4-27 helped restrict Scorchers to 179-8.

“I was hitting it quite nicely. It was just really good fun,” the 30-year-old right hander said.

Harris overtook the previous highest score of 114 not out by Smriti Mandhana for the Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Renegades in 2021, and 114 by Ash Gardner for the Sydney Sixers against the Melbourne Stars in 2017.

Her 11 sixes also bettered the previous record of 10 in an innings which Gardner hit on her way to 114.

The…