Ladies’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp’s fifth-wicket partnership of 45 helped Delhi reach their target of 151

Royal Challengers Bangalore 150-4 (20 overs): Perry 67* (52); Pandey 3-23 Delhi Capitals 154-4 (19.4 overs): Capsey 38 (24), Kapp 32* (32); Asha 2-27 Delhi Capitals won by six wickets Scorecard. Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to seek their first win in the Women’s Premier League after a six-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals.

Needing nine to win from the last over, Jess Jonassen hit a six and a four to end Bangalore’s hopes.

England’s Alice Capsey top-scored in Delhi’s chase of 151 with 38 from 24 balls.

Ellyse Perry struck a 52-ball 67 in Bangalore’s 150-4 but they were pegged back by Shikha Pandey’s 3-23.

At the halfway stage of the competition, Bangalore are the only team yet to win a game.

They spent approximately £340,000 on the competition’s most expensive player and their captain, India batter Smriti Mandhana, whose poor form continued as she was dismissed cheaply by…