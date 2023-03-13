Ladies’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

|Royal Challengers Bangalore 150-4 (20 overs): Perry 67* (52); Pandey 3-23
|Delhi Capitals 154-4 (19.4 overs): Capsey 38 (24), Kapp 32* (32); Asha 2-27
|Delhi Capitals won by six wickets
|Scorecard.Table.
Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to seek their first win in the Women’s Premier League after a six-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals.
Needing nine to win from the last over, Jess Jonassen hit a six and a four to end Bangalore’s hopes.
England’s Alice Capsey top-scored in Delhi’s chase of 151 with 38 from 24 balls.
Ellyse Perry struck a 52-ball 67 in Bangalore’s 150-4 but they were pegged back by Shikha Pandey’s 3-23.
At the halfway stage of the competition, Bangalore are the only team yet to win a game.
They spent approximately £340,000 on the competition’s most expensive player and their captain, India batter Smriti Mandhana, whose poor form continued as she was dismissed cheaply by…