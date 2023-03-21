Ladies’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz to progress straight to ultimate

Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp both made 34 as they added a vital 60 for the fourth wicket

UP Warriorz 138-6 (20 overs): McGrath 58* (32); Capsey 3-26 Delhi Capitals 142-5 (17.5 overs): Lanning 39 (23), Kapp 34* (31), Capsey 34 (31); Ismail 2-29 Delhi Capitals won by five wickets Scorecard. Table

Delhi Capitals reached the Women’s Premier League final with a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz.

England’s Alice Capsey took 3-26 and then scored 34 as Delhi reached their target of 139 with 13 balls to spare.

Warriorz, who had already qualified for the knockouts, must now play Mumbai Indians in the eliminator on Friday.

Mumbai and Delhi both finished on 12 points but Delhi’s superior net run-rate ensured they ended top of the table.

Mumbai had an opportunity to take top spot in the earlier fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but took 16.3 overs to chase 126 which dented their net run-rate further.

Delhi will face the winner of the eliminator in the final on Sunday 26 March at 15:00…