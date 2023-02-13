Ladies’s Premier League: England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone earn six-figure offers

Sophie Ecclestone is the number one-ranked bowler in the world in T20 cricket

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was sold for around £320,000 and spinner Sophie Ecclestone £180,000 at the Women’s Premier League action.

Sciver-Brunt was signed by Mumbai Indians, who will be coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

Ecclestone joins England head coach Jon Lewis at UP Warriorz, while opener Sophia Dunkley joins Gujarat Giants.

India opener Smriti Mandhana joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for £340,000 in the biggest deal so far.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mumbai Indians for £180,000, while Australia spinner Ash Gardner was bought by Gujarat Giants for £320,000.

The Women’s Premier League is the women’s equivalent of the men’s Indian Premier League and will run from 4 to 26 March, with 22 matches played in total.

The highest salary in the Women’s Hundred – a franchise tournament ran by the England and Wales Cricket Board – is £31,250.

A total of 448 players are…