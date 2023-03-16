Ladies’s Premier League: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals to safe second win

Kim Garth has picked up eight wickets in the Women’s Premier League so far

Women’s Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) Gujarat Giants 147-4 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 57 (45), Gardner 51 (33); Jonassen 2-38 Delhi Capitals 136 (18.4 overs): Kapp 36 (29); Garth 2-18, Gardner 2-19 Gujarat Giants won by 11 runs Scorecard . Table

Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs to secure their second win in the Women’s Premier League.

Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner both hit fifties as they put on a partnership of 81 to help the Giants post 147-4 in Mumbai.

In reply, the Capitals were bowled out for 136 in the 19th over, with Gardner, Kim Garth and Tanuja Kanwar picking up two wickets each.

Victory saw the Giants move up to fourth place in the table.

They are now level on points with the third-placed UP Warriorz but behind on net run rate. The top three sides qualify for the play-offs.

A win for the Capitals would have sealed a spot in the play-offs, alongside unbeaten leaders Mumbai Indians,…