Ladies’s Premier League: Issy Wong hat-trick leads Mumbai Indians into WPL remaining

Issy Wong bowled England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone with her hat-trick ball

Mumbai Indians 182-4 (20 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 72* (38); Ecclestone 2-39 UP Warriorz 110 all out (17.4 overs): Navgire 43 (27); Wong 4-15 Mumbai Indians won by 72 runs Scorecard

Issy Wong took the first hat-trick of the Women’s Premier League as Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator to reach the final.

Chasing 183, the Warriorz were bowled out for 110 inside 17.3 overs.

Wong finished her sensational spell with 4-15 from four overs.

The seamer missed out on the player of the match award, which went to Nat Sciver-Brunt for her 72 not out from 38 balls in Mumbai’s 182-4.

Mumbai will play Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the WPL final on Sunday at 15:00 BST.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 2-39 for Warriorz but crucially dropped Sciver-Brunt on six, and then later became Wong’s hat-trick victim.

The Warriorz failed to accelerate at any point in their chase, slipping to early trouble at 21-3 before…