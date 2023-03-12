Ladies’s Premier League: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur energy Mumbai Indians to win

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur congratulate one another


Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten record in the inaugural Women’s Premier League
Women’s Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium):
UP Warriorz 159-6 (20 overs): Healy 58; Ishaque 3-33
Mumbai Indians 164-2 (17.5 overs): Sciver-Brunt 45*, Kaur 53*; Ecclestone 1-30
Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets.
Scorecard.Table

Mumbai Indians made it four wins from four in the Women’s Premier League with an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten partnership of 106 as they completed a chase of 160 with 15 balls to spare.

England’s Sciver-Brunt ended 45 not out while India captain Kaur hit a 31-ball fifty, ending unbeaten on 53.

Australian pair Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath put on 82 for the third wicket in the Warriorz total of 159-6.

But they lost both batters within three balls to the left-arm spin of Saika Ishaque and scored just 15 runs from their final three overs.

In reply, Mumbai thought they had lost West Indies’ batter Hayley Matthews…



